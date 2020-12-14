Yoel Romero signs with Bellator, set for debut in 2021

Former UFC middleweight sensation Yoel Romero has officially agreed to sign with Bellator MMA. According to a report from ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the 'Soldier of God' is expected to sign with Scott Coker's promotion imminently.

The report has also suggested that Romero will be making his debut for Bellator in 2021 and that he will fight at light heavyweight. However, as of now, no specific date has been set for Romero's debut and we are yet to find out who his first opponent in the promotion will be.

Here is what Ariel Helwani tweeted out in regards to Yoel Romero signing with the UFC:

Initially, Bellator officials passed on Romero, however, after further talks last week, and with a new chapter at 205, the two sides were able to come to an agreement very recently. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 14, 2020

Bellator officials had initially passed upon the signing of Yoel Romero after he was unexpectedly let-go by the UFC recently. But after having further conversations with Scott Coker and his team, Romero is set for his light heavyweight journey with the promotion.

Yoel Romero's legacy and surprising departure from the UFC

Yoel Romero was let go by the UFC on December 4, 2020. Before he departed from the promotion, the Cuban fighter had competed for the UFC middleweight title against reigning champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 248. However, the fight turned out to be one of the most disappointing fights in the UFC's 185-pound history and it eventually turned out to be Romero's final fight with the promotion.

Having signed with the UFC in 2013, Yoel Romero has been part of some absolute classics in the UFC. The Soldier of God has shared the octagon with Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker, and Derek Brunson in fights that will be remembered for years to come. Romero's popular wins over former UFC middleweight champions Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold could also be regarded as some of his most memorable moments in the UFC.

As things stand, it remains to be seen who eventually turns out to be Yoel Romero's debut opponent in Bellator. With the promotion having recently signed Anthony Johnson and also being home to Corey Anderson, Romero could end up sharing the octagon with either man at 205.