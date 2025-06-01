Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis: Full video highlights

Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez made a quick return to take on Kyrone Davis on the undercard of Caleb Plant vs. Jose Resendiz boxing event. Hernandez put his WBA Continental Latin America middleweight title on the line against Davis in a 10-round contest which took place this past weekend at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Hernandez entered the bout with a perfect record of 7-0 since turning pro in 2022. Notably, all of his victories have come via knockouts. In his most recent boxing outing earlier this year, the undefeated contender secured a fifth round finish against Angel Ruiz.
Meanwhile, Davis was on a three fight win streak after losing against former world champion David Benavidez in 2021. His most recent victory was a split decision win over Elijah Garcia last year.
The fight began with both fighters touching gloves.
After an impressive start, Hernandez displayed his slick combination, which dropped Davis in the second round.
The Cuban kept Davis in the backseat with his hard punches in the middle rounds of the fight, hurting him in the fifth.
Hernandez appeared to be the better fighter throughout the matchup, both offensively and defensively. He continued to inflict harm on his opponent by landing hard shots in the championship rounds.
After 10 rounds of complete domination, Hernandez secured a unanimous decision victory. The judges scored the contest (100-89 x3) in favor of 'Yoyo El Diablo'.