  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis: Full video highlights

Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis: Full video highlights

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jun 01, 2025 01:21 GMT
Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (left) faces Kyrone Davis (right). [Image courtesy: @yoyo_el_diablo on Instagram]
Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (left) faces Kyrone Davis (right). [Image courtesy: @yoyo_el_diablo on Instagram]

Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez made a quick return to take on Kyrone Davis on the undercard of Caleb Plant vs. Jose Resendiz boxing event. Hernandez put his WBA Continental Latin America middleweight title on the line against Davis in a 10-round contest which took place this past weekend at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Hernandez entered the bout with a perfect record of 7-0 since turning pro in 2022. Notably, all of his victories have come via knockouts. In his most recent boxing outing earlier this year, the undefeated contender secured a fifth round finish against Angel Ruiz.

Meanwhile, Davis was on a three fight win streak after losing against former world champion David Benavidez in 2021. His most recent victory was a split decision win over Elijah Garcia last year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The fight began with both fighters touching gloves.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

After an impressive start, Hernandez displayed his slick combination, which dropped Davis in the second round.

Ad

The Cuban kept Davis in the backseat with his hard punches in the middle rounds of the fight, hurting him in the fifth.

Ad

Hernandez appeared to be the better fighter throughout the matchup, both offensively and defensively. He continued to inflict harm on his opponent by landing hard shots in the championship rounds.

Ad

After 10 rounds of complete domination, Hernandez secured a unanimous decision victory. The judges scored the contest (100-89 x3) in favor of 'Yoyo El Diablo'.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications