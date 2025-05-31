Yoenli Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis: Live round-by-round updates

The Yoenli Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight boxing match. No world title is on the line, but Hernandez's undefeated record is.

Ad

The Cuban prospect steps into the ring with a perfect 7-0 record, with all seven of his wins coming by way of TKO/knockout. By contrast, Davis is 19-3-1 and not nearly as powerful, with just six stoppages in 19 wins. The two men are scheduled to compete over 10 rounds, and one of them is a clear favorite.

Hernandez is expected by most to emerge victorious, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing him as a -650 favorite. Meanwhile, Davis is a +450 underdog. The event itself begins at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Hernandez vs. Davis is projected for around 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T.

Ad

Trending

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight clash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yoenli Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.