Yosuke Saruta suggests a ONE Strawweight World Grand Prix to determine the next title challenger for Joshua Pacio 

Yosuke Saruta recently suggested a brilliant idea on Twitter. The Japanese fighter wants ONE Championship to introduce a ONE Strawweight World Grand Prix tournament to determine the next title challenger in the division.

In recent times, ONE Championship has introduced multiple Grand Prixs to anoint challengers for their champions. Notably, the promotion has done this for the featherweight kickboxing division, flyweight MMA division and the women’s atomweight MMA division.

Saruta wants a Grand Prix in the 56.7kg MMA division as well. He tweeted:

“I want to fight with the fighters who I haven't fought yet. Let's do [a] World Grand Prix.” [Translated via Google Translate]

The 34-year-old’s suggestion would be ideal given the number of contenders who are eyeing Joshua Pacio’s ONE strawweight world title.

Jarred Brooks’ arrival in the division has stirred things up. Following his latest win over Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave last Friday, the American wrestling phenom claimed the Japanese fighter's spot as the No.2-ranked fighter in the division.

Top-ranked Bokang Masunyane is still the favorite to challenge Pacio for the belt next, but there has been no confirmation on the same as yet.

The introduction of a ONE Strawweight World Grand Prix Championship would certainly clear the air on who should take on Pacio for the world title next.

Yosuke Saruta is set to return at ONE: Bad Blood

Yosuke Saruta, currently ranked No.3 in the ONE strawweight division, makes his return to the Circle against Gustavo Balart at ONE: Bad Blood on Friday, February 11. Saruta will be eager to return to winning ways following his knockout loss to Joshua Pacio at ONE: Revolution last year.

Both athletes are well-rounded across all departments. Fans will be guaranteed explosive exchanges between the strawweight duo on the mat, as well as in the stand-up.

A win for Saruta at ONE: Bad Blood should see him hold on to his spot in the strawweight rankings. Meanwhile, if Balart emerges victorious, the Cuban fighter could get himself closer to the top five.

