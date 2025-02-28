“You always gotta go for the underdog” - Denis Puric backing Nabil Anane to continue fairytale run vs Superlek in Saitama

Denis Puric likes rooting for the underdog.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Bosnian Menace' offered his take on the upcoming title unification clash between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane.

Scheduled to go down at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang when ONE Championship heads to the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23, Puric finds himself—like many—leaning towards 'The Kicking Machine' to come out on top.

However, he can't help but to want to back the underdog because—as they say—everyone loves an underdog.

"Which round? No, no, don't go there, because that guy's unpredictable," Puric said. "I think Superlek, you know, I'm going towards the favorite. But man, I should go for the underdog. You always gotta go for the underdog, you know."

While Superlek vs. Anane will be one of five scheduled title tilts in The Land of the Rising Sun, it is the only fight that will see two current ONE world champions going toe-to-toe.

Nabil Anane scores an epic upset over Nico Carrillo, setting the stage for a redo with Superlek

Originally, Superlek was set to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170. Unfortunately, 'The Kicking Machine' suffered an injury that forced him to bow out of the bout.

As a result, Nabil Anane stepped in to face Carrillo for an interim title, with the winner expected to meet Superlek at ONE 172.

In an upset that nobody saw coming, Anane ran through 'King of the North' and scored a stunning first-round TKO to claim his first 26 pounds of gold and move onto a shot at undisputed status.

It will also be an opportunity for revenge as Anane's only loss in ONE Championship came at the hands—and legs—of Superlek in June 2023.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

