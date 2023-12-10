“You are so amazing” - Valentina Shevchenko wows fans with ‘stunning’ two-piece seaside bikini snap

Valentina Shevchenko has not fought since her split decision tie with Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC. However, she continues to impress the fans regardless of the past result.

'Bullet' blessed her fans on social media with a stunning waterside photo wearing a bikini, which attracted a lot of fans to react. As admirers of Shevchenko are familiar with, the former UFC flyweight champion actively shares her personal life with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The 35-year-old Russian fighter released her latest social media update on Dec.10 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fans were in consensus to praise the greatest female flyweight of all time for her physique and confidence.

One fan called Valentina Shevchenko 'amazing,' writing:

"You are so amazing"

The fan admiration continued for 'Bullet', with other comments continuing to say:

"In my opinion, she is the most beautiful woman in the UFC"

"December just got hotter"

"Pls marry me?"

"Sexiest bullet I've ever seen"

"Prettiest woman in the business!"

Without a current fight on the schedule, Shevchenko is assumed to fight the Mexican for a third time shortly. Since their latest battle ended in a controversial split draw, the MMA community would like to see them battle one more time.

Will Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko fight for a third time?

Alexa Grasso pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history to take the title from Valentina Shevchenko, However, their rematch was highly controversial, as judge Mike Bell awarded Grasso with a questionable 10-8 round in the final frame.

Consequently, ending the bout with a 47-47 tie. 'Bullet' criticized the scorecard, accusing Bell of not wanting to have her win the belt at a Noche UFC event.

However, the flyweight division has an abundance of new contenders for the first time in many years. Both Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot could have the opportunity for the next title shot with wins over Taila Santos and Rose Namajunas, respectively.

The trilogy fight between Shevchenko and Grasso has not been announced or even rumored to be made yet. However, many fans demand that the chapter should be concluded.