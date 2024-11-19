"You should be arrested for fixing pro fights" - Netizens flay Jake Paul over massive viewership record claim on "totally staged" Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul's recent claim about a large viewing record for his boxing match against Mike Tyson has started a heated discussion among combat sports fans worldwide. Many chastised Paul for his remarks, while some expressed their admiration for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Despite numerous criticisms, Paul took on Tyson in an eight-round heavyweight boxing contest this past Friday, defeating the boxing legend by a unanimous decision loss. Many people expected Tyson to put on a show after watching his impressive sparring sessions on social media, but 'Iron Mike' failed to cause any damage to Paul, leaving everyone wondering if their fight was rigged.

Paul recently took to X and disclosed that every watching record since Muhammad Ali has been smashed by his boxing clash with Tyson, writing:

Trending

''Me & Mike Tyson broke every viewership record in boxing since the GOAT Muhammad Ali. Wow #PaulTyson''

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with one fan saying that the Paul vs. Tyson matchup raised many eyebrows:

''I'm still not convinced any of it is really real, partly staged, or totally staged. I'd say partly staged. Somehow. Too many instances where stuff seems scripted.''

Another bashed Paul, writing:

''That’s wasn't a real boxing match.. Stop kidding yourself… You should be arrested for fixing pro fights..''

Other fans wrote:

''But it wasn’t real! It was all for money. Scripted at best. I cannot believe it wasn’t staged. Tyson’s training clips don’t match up to the actual main event.''

''True champions like you and Mike Tyson show us that success isn’t just about breaking records, it’s about breaking barriers and inspiring millions. PaulTyson''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions to Jake Paul's X post

Aiemann Zahabi explains why Mike Tyson couldn't defeat Jake Paul

Following Mike Tyson's loss to Jake Paul, Point Blank News took to X and questioned the boxing legend's defeat, pointing out his impressive training clips before the contest.

In response, UFC bantamweight fighter Aiemann Zahabi stated that Tyson was unable to get close enough to deliver powerful blows, writing:

''The most important thing to pick up on looking back at Tyson’s pad sessions is that the pad holder is within range when Tyson is unleashing his heavy strikes. The hurdle Tyson couldn’t over come in the fight was getting in range consistently to land significant strikes repeatedly.''

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback