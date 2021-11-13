"You better f***ing call me" - Kayla Harrison jokingly sends an 'SOS' message to manager Ali Abdelaziz 

Kayla Harrison jokingly claimed her manager Ali Abdelaziz is nowhere to be found currently and sent him an SOS message. In a recent interaction with MMA Junkie, Harrison said she hasn't spoken to the president of Dominance MMA Management in a while and wants him to give her a call soon.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist jokingly claimed Abdelaziz has recently been busy with his 'superstar' clients including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman. Kayla Harrison now wants Abdelaziz to pay some attention to her upcoming projects:

"We have a missing person, his name is Ali Abdelaziz. Haven't heard from him, don't know where he is, don't know if he's okay, I hope he's not sick. I'm sending him best wishes, SOS, Kayla needs you to call her. I know that Kamaru is your superstar, and all of these, Khabib, and Henry, blah blah blah but little old Kayla needs some love... I am the only one with two gold medals and a Judo world title and a junior Judo world title and two PFL titles so you better f***ing call me Ali," Kayla Harrison said.

Kayla Harrison says she would be 'over the moon' to have an opportunity to fight Cris Cyborg

Kayla Harrison would love to share the cage with Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg down the line. Harrison was present at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, to witness Cyborg compete against Sinead Kavanagh in the main event of Bellator 271.

.@CrisCyborg’s undefeated Bellator run continues 👊Cyborg knocked out Sinead Kavanagh in the first round of their #Bellator271 featherweight title fight. (via @BellatorMMA .@CrisCyborg’s undefeated Bellator run continues 👊Cyborg knocked out Sinead Kavanagh in the first round of their #Bellator271 featherweight title fight. (via @BellatorMMA) https://t.co/D20724kITB

Cyborg earned herself a stunning knockout victory in the very first round, successfully defending the title. Harrison hailed the Brazilian as one of the greatest fighters of all time and claimed she would be 'over the moon' if she gets to fight Cyborg in the future.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Cyborg: Kayla Harrison, thanks for coming to the fights. I am here and if you want to fight me one day, it’ll be a great fight. #Bellator271 Cyborg: Kayla Harrison, thanks for coming to the fights. I am here and if you want to fight me one day, it’ll be a great fight. #Bellator271

"She's one of the greatest of all time... I've made it no secret that I want to go down as the greatest so in order to do that you got to beat the greatest and she's one of those people. For me the greatest compliment I could give to Cris Cyborg is that I want to fight her... I have nothing but respect for her but yeah, of course I would be over the moon to have an opportunity to fight her," Harrison said.

