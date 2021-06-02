"You better be sure that I'm gonna show up"- Marvin Vettori details his experience of immediately getting back into a training camp for UFC 263

Marvin Vettori has opened up about him immediately getting back into a training camp after his recent fight against Kevin Holland. 'The Italian Dream' is currently preparing for his bout against Israel Adesanya and revealed what it was like for him to jump right back into camp.

During his interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Marvin Vettori claimed that, physically, he only had a few scratches from his fight against Holland. However, the mental aspect of it seemed a little weird to Vettori.

Marvin Vettori added that mentally he had to switch things up a little but the feeling of fighting for a UFC title eventually hit him:

"Yeah, more than physically because in the fight I had some scratches and stuff but nothing serious. Mentally it was a little bit weird, you know after your fight you wanna take a moment, you want to reset a little bit and if you train, you do it for fun. You don't put that pressure to go into every training session, so I had to switch that up. So obviously, I knew exactly what I had to do. So whatever my mindset was, I was doing exactly the same thing and no matter what, the fact that you're gonna fight for a title will hit you. Because like, it's what you've been waiting for your whole life if you've been an MMA fighter."

Marvin Vettori also seems to be in the right mindset heading into UFC 263. The UFC middleweight title contender made it clear that he had been waiting for an occasion like this. Furthermore, there was no chance he wasn't going to step up to the plate for a world title fight:

"But yeah man, it took a little bit. Like I always said, from day one I did exactly what I had to and to get into the right mindset, maybe got me like a couple of days but then since then man, I'm so motivated for this fight. There was no chance that I wasn't. That I was not going to show up ready for this you know, especially you know, me fighting Adesanya again. I've been wanting this fight forever. You give me an occasion like this, you better be sure that I'm gonna show up on my best."

Marvin Vettori will fight for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 263

On June 12, Marvin Vettori will get his shot at the UFC middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in a huge rematch from 2018. Having lost to the reigning champion once in 2018, 'The Italian Dream' will aim to get one over on Adesanya this time around.

With a win, Marvin Vettori could make history, as he would become the first Italian fighter to win a UFC world championship. To do so, he will have to be ready for the best version of 'The Last Stylebender'.

Edited by Jack Cunningham