"You are my biggest motivation" - Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Nunes, and other MMA stars celebrate Mother's Day on social media

Mother's Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the incredible women who raised us, witnessed a wave of appreciation from the MMA community. These fighters, known for their grit and toughness inside the octagon, took to social media to shower their mothers with love and gratitude.

Mackenzie Dern

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu standout and UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern expressed her gratitude for her daughter. Dern, a former world champion grappler, wrote on social media:

"You are my biggest motivation in life! Thank you for choosing me to be your mother, you make me evolve every day."

Amanda Nunes

The retired MMA legend, Amanda Nunes, also joined in the celebrations. The former UFC two-division champion, widely considered the greatest female fighter ever, shared a picture with her daughter on Instagram, wishing everyone "Happy Mother's Day."

Kayla Harrison

Olympic gold medalist judoka and current UFC fighter Kayla Harrison offered a heartfelt message alongside a picture with her kids. Harrison spoke of the challenges and rewards of motherhood, acknowledging the struggles faced by single mothers.

Jose Aldo

Brazilian legend Jose Aldo, known for his dominance in the bantamweight and featherweight division, on Mother's Day, took to his Instagram to celebrate the two most important women in his life.

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo, the Olympic gold medalist wrestler and former UFC flyweight and bantamweight Champion, also took to social media to celebrate his wife. Cejudo acknowledged the immense responsibility of motherhood and praised his wife for being a great mother to their children.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway, the current UFC BMF champion and former featherweight king, expressed his gratitude to his wife in a heartfelt social media post alongside a picture with his family.

Alexandre Pantoja

UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja didn't miss out either, sharing a picture with his wife and kids, extending his well wishes to everyone celebrating Mother's Day.

Paulo Costa

Middleweight contender Paulo Costa also posted a picture and a message of love for his mother.

Anderson Silva

MMA legend Anderson Silva also took to social media, expressing his gratitude to his mother for her sacrifices and unwavering love.

Dillon Danis

Even the often-controversial Dillon Danis shared a message of appreciation for his mom.

Danis wrote:

"Your love fills our hearts with joy."

Holy Holm

Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm shared a picture with her mother and family, acknowledging the irreplaceable role her mother played in her life.

Rob Font

UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font posted a series of pictures dedicated to his wife and daughter, praising her for being an exceptional mother.

Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano, a former UFC fighter now competing in Bellator MMA, sent out a shoutout to all the mothers writing:

"Happy Mother’s Day ♥️I send my love to the moms to be, single moms, former moms, cool moms, new moms, step moms, helicopter moms… all the loving moms… have a wonderful day and feel so so so appreciated today and every day 🥰 What other kind of moms did I miss?"