"You bring the wine" - Alexander Volkanovski's heartwarming backstage interaction with Ilia Topuria after teammate vs. brother fight breaks internet

Alexander Volkanovski's interaction with Ilia Topuria backstage after a UFC 312 fight has drawn attention from MMA fans worldwide. While many expressed their admiration for the mutual respect between the two fighters, some mocked Volkanovski for trying to get on the good side of Topuria.

For context, Volkanovski was in the corner for Colby Thicknesse's matchup against Aleksandre Topuria, who had his brother, the reigning featherweight champion on his side. The bantamweight bout took place in the prelims of UFC 312, which is currently being held at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

After a hard-fought three rounds, the elder Topuria was declared winner via unanimous decision. After the contest, Thicknesse embraced the Topuria brothers as the two teams gathered backstage.

In addition, Volkanovski joined the conversation, hugged 'El Matador,' invited him to his cooking show, and urged him to bring wine. The promotion uploaded the video on social media, and combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds also shared it on X.

Volkanovski was heard saying:

''We still gotta do the Cookin’ With Volk! You bring the wine."

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Man has his priorities straight''

Another one stated:

''The world would heal if Volk knocked out Ilia and we have a trilogy''

Other fans wrote:

''Cringe lmao dude is about to Ko you again and you’re trynna be buddy buddies with him''

''Volk keeps on validating everyone saying he’s going to get knocked out next fight. Fall off has been crazyy''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufcanz on Instagram and @ChampRDS on X]

Volkanovski and Topuria squared off at UFC 298 last year where the Spaniard shocked the world and captured the featherweight title by knocking out the Australian with a vicious right hand in the second round.

