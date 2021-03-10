'You can beat me as much as you want then' - Darren Till finally responds to Marvin Vettori's trash talk ahead of their fight

Darren Till will be making his return to the Octagon on 10th April against Marvin Vettori in a highly anticipated middleweight clash. Weeks before the fight, Till has finally responded to all the trash talk from the Italian.

During his interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Darren Till gave props to his upcoming opponent for training hard but didn't take the trash-talking part of it too kindly. The Gorilla asked Vettori to relax and wait until April 10th, when the duo will finally cross paths inside the Octagon.

"I know you train hard, I know you're tough, I know you're ugly. I know all these things. Just relax, Relax. We're gonna fight on April 10 and you can beat me as much as you want then, mate."

In the lead-up to his fight against Darren Till, Vettori has mentioned that he will make the former "beg for forgiveness" when they finally meet inside the Octagon.

On the back of a big win over Jack Hermansson, The Italian Dream is determined to get another crack at Israel Adesanya and, this time, fight The Last Stylebender for the UFC middleweight title.

Darren Till, who was originally scheduled to face Hermansson in late 2020, took note of Vettori's last win and praised him for a tough performance against The Joker. Till also added that he doesn't need to use trash-talking to build up the fight, as it sells itself.

"Brilliant. I think he gets hit a little bit much but I think he knows he can get hit because he's tough. He is really tough, man he's got a big old Italian head. Listen, I'm not gonna sit here and talk the same sh*t, I don't need to do that. The fight sells itself, when I fight it'll sell itself, that's why we're the main event."

Darren Till will be returning to action for the first time since his loss to Robert Whittaker last year. The Gorilla could be in a prime position to challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title if he manages to get past Marvin Vettori.