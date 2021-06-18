"You can keep dreaming curly boy" - Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley exchange barbs over potential fight

Sean O'Malley and Petr Yan are back at trading barbs on social media. In response to a recent callout by 'Sugar' on Twitter, Yan has mocked the 26-year-old for being unranked in the bantamweight division.

Sean O'Malley first insinuated the back-and-forth by stating that he wishes to "beat up" Petr Yan on the latter's home turf of Russia. 'No Mercy' promptly countered by saying that O'Malley first needs to enter the upper echelon of the 135lbs rankings to be eligible for a fight with the former champion. Yan added that his priority was to handle "unfinished business" with Aljamain Sterling.

"I will put you to sleep so you can keep dreaming curly boy...enter top 3 before even mentioning my name poodle. I got unfinished business with fakemaster now," wrote Petr Yan on Twitter.

Enter top 3 before even mentioning my name poodle. I got unfinished business with fakemaster now — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2021

Petr Yan lost the bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259. The Russian MMA fighter threw an illegal knee at a grounded Sterling, which led to a disqualification per the unified MMA rules.

Ever since losing the belt to 'Funk Master', the number one ranked bantamweight has been adamant about getting another shot at the undisputed belt. Yan has also called for the UFC brass to strip Sterling of his title.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Aljamain Sterling should be stripped of the bantamweight title

Just strip this laughing stock from the title https://t.co/aG6cHxIH8Y — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) April 9, 2021

It appears Petr Yan is ready to wait on the sidelines for Aljamain Sterling to recover from his injuries and return to the UFC octagon. Hence, Sean O'Malley won't get to lock horns with the Russian fighter any time soon.

Who is Sean O'Malley fighting next?

Sean O'Malley (13-1-0) is set to face Louis Smolka (17-1-0) next. The fight is scheduled to be the opening bout for the UFC 264 main card, which Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 will headline.

Sean O'Malley is coming off a massive knockout win over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260. 'Sugar' sent Almeida crashing to the canvas in the third frame.

Watch Sean O'Malley's win over Thomas Almeida below:

Sean O'malley masterful finish of Thomas Almeida at #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/cWsWJE0L6r — Eng. Al Audhli العوذلي (@alaudhli) March 28, 2021

Meanwhile, 'Da Last Samurai' is 3-2 in the UFC and won his last fight against Jose Alberto Quinonez at UFC Vegas 16.

Check out Louis Smolka's most recent finish below:

Also Read: Will beating Louis Smolka earn Sean O'Malley a spot in the bantamweight rankings?

Who do you think will take home the win in the forthcoming bantamweight clash? Comment below!

For all the latest news, updates, and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Avinash Tewari