“You can see a lot of differences” - Marat Grigorian insists ONE 172 foe Kaito Ono is nowhere near his level

Three-time Glory kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian has never been a fan of mincing words, and heading into his upcoming clash with Kaito Ono at ONE 172, he isn't holding back. The Armenian powerhouse knows his resume speaks for itself, and he knows that he and his opponent are leagues apart.

Ad

Speaking with Masato Kobayashi, he shared his opinion of Ono:

"He's doing good," Grigorian said. "I think he lost to [Tyjani] Beztati. I fought against him already when I was in Glory. I beat him and it was a very good matchup. If you see the fight with me and Beztati, and Kaito Ono versus Beztati, you can see a lot of differences, what kind of levels there are."

Ad

Trending

With Beztati as the measuring stick, Marat Grigorian says the skill difference is different - and he's coming into the fight confident that he'll be the one to take the bacon home.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

"We need to give the fans a show" - Marat Grigorian urges Kaito Ono to go toe-to-toe with him at ONE 172

That said, Marat Grigorian doesn't want a boring fight. If he's stepping into the ring, he wants a fight that'll leave fans talking long after the final bell.

"I don't like winning by points. I don't like to fight defensively. When I'm fighting, I always have this in mind - we need to give the fans a show. We need to give them what they really want. That's a real fight. This is what I want in this fight."

Ad

Watch the full interview below:

Marat Grigorian is locked in on his upcoming match with Kaito Ono at ONE 172: Takeru Rodtang, taking place in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on March 23. Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.