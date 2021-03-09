"You casuals make me sick!" - Henry Cejudo slams fans for claiming that Conor McGregor was a greater champ-champ than him

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo went off on fans for claiming Conor McGregor is the greatest champ-champ in UFC history.

Triple C took to Twitter to slam the fans for blindly supporting McGregor, branding them as 'casuals'. Cejudo claimed that he is the greatest double champ in UFC history because he has beaten three future Hall-of-Famers in Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz.

I beat 3 future hall of famers. DJ, TJ and Dominique Cruz. But let me guess @TheNotoriousMMA is better! You casuals make me sick! #bendtheknee

Me that’s who! I beat 3 future hall of famers. DJ, TJ and Dominique Cruz. But let me guess @TheNotoriousMMA is better! You casuals make me sick! #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/LA8ZrSrXTL — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 9, 2021

Conor McGregor became the first-ever simultaneous two-division UFC Champion in 2016. At UFC 205, then Featherweight champion McGregor moved up to Lightweight to challenge Eddie Alvarez for the latter's title. The Notorious One put up a spectacular performance to be crowned the first-ever champ-champ in UFC history.

However, McGregor never defended either of his two titles, and keeping that in mind, it is unlikely that he'd be regarded as the greatest two-division champion in UFC history.

Henry Cejudo, on the other hand, successfully defended both his titles before retiring last year after earning a TKO victory against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Cejudo never really lost either of his titles inside the octagon and can be ranked as one of the greatest double champions in UFC history.

Henry Cejudo teases UFC return

In a recent interview with ESPN, Henry Cejudo hinted that he might return to the octagon this year. Triple C also said that he is considering taking on recently crowned champion Aljamain Sterling and former champion Petr Yan inside the octagon at the same time.

“I would personally like to line up both Petr Yan and Aljamain Curling-Sterling-Silver at the same time. You guys stay tuned, ‘Triple C’ is coming back! What’s up?” said Cejudo.

Advertisement

Do you think we will see Henry Cejudo in action this year? Sound off in the comments.