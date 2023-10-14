“You compete how you train” - Danielle Kelly shows technique breakdown in title win over Jessa Khan

At ONE Fight Night 14 last month, Danielle Kelly became ONE Championship's first-ever women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion. The American BJJ star took on former foe Cambodian-American Jessa Khan inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium and came out on top with a unanimous decision win.

In a recent Instagram post, Danielle Kelly showed how the moves she's been practicing in training translated perfectly in the bout with Khan:

"Just a reminder… you compete how you train 💪🏼 pre match drills before the match. Scroll through and you’ll see some familiar things #champ"

It's amazing how mirrored the images are. It truly proves the age-old Miyamoto Musashi quote: "Warriors are fierce because their training is fierce." Danielle Kelly is a true-blooded warrior and martial artist. It showed in both her training and her fights.

In the bout with Khan, Kelly exchanged strong collar ties with her rival to gain dominant positioning. After reaching a stalemate on the feet, Khan switched things up and pulled guard.

Trapped inside Khan's strong legs, Kelly kept her composure and stood up, carrying her opponent's weight around. Having significantly more experience inside the cage than her rival, Danielle Kelly used the cage walls to limit Khan's space to move.

The Cambodian-American BJJ world champion then grabbed a hold of one of Kelly’s legs and attacked with a kneebar at the eight-minute mark. She then went her signature De La Riva guard and pulled off a sweep to take top position. Khan gained a significant dominant position by taking Kelly’s back with a tight body triangle.

Khan kept eagerly hunting for the rear-naked choke but couldn’t get her forearm under Kelly's chin. The resilient Kelly countered with a successful toe-hold attempt to earn a catch over her opponent.

Soon after, Kelly crushed Khan with a suffocating top game and kept her on the defensive. After a brief restart on the feet, the dashing and dangerous Kelly scored an inside trip takedown.

Khan went to her Z guard, but Danielle Kelly used an overhook to keep her opponent from getting a sweep or a submission. Khan desperately tried to rally back with a hail-mary kneebar but could not score a point or a finish as time eventually ran out.

Relive the high-octane action from ONE Fight Night 14 anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America and via ONE Championship’s official YouTube page in selected countries.