"You cooked him" - Fans in splits following Cory Sandhagen's response to Marlon Vera's 'hillbilly' callout

Cory Sandhagen recently countered Marlon Vera's criticism with a witty comeback.

The former bantamweight adversaries engaged in a heated exchange on social media. This came following Sandhagen's scathing critique of 'Chito' for his unanimous decision defeat against champion Sean O'Malley in the headline bout of UFC 299 last week.

Amidst widespread belief that the Ecuadorian fighter secured the title shot primarily due to his rivalry with 'Sugar' rather than his standing as the top-ranked contender, the lopsided outcome of the fight was a glaring setback. 'Sandman,' unapologetically dissecting the bout on his YouTube channel, spared no blows in his analysis.

'Chito' displayed evident frustration with Sandhagen's critique of his performance and sought solace on X, where he unleashed his grievances towards the American:

"Cory, no one feels sorry for yourself, hillbilly, keep it up on the tutorials you do**hebag."

The former interim title challenger retaliated with a clever riposte:

"Thanks. CorySanhagenMMA on YT if you wanna sub to get better."

Check out the social media exchange between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen below:

Fans responded to Sandhagen's comeback with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"You cooked him."

Another wrote:

"This was the most simplistic, calm 10-7 I've ever seen."

Check out some more reactions below:

In his video, 'Sandman' expressed disappointment in Vera's showing, stating that the matchup was an uneven contest. He admitted frustration at his own misjudgment for expecting a different outcome, questioning the validity of Vera's title shot and regretting buying into the hype surrounding him.

Check out Cory Sandhagen's video below:

How did Cory Sandhagen defeat Marlon Vera at UFC San Antonio?

Cory Sandhagen showcased dominance in a contentious split-decision triumph over Marlon Vera during their bantamweight main event clash at UFC San Antonio in March 2023.

When the matchup was announced for the Fight Night event, fans eagerly anticipated a whirlwind of action, given the explosive finishes both fighters had delivered in their previous fights. However, as the dust settled post-fight, the MMA community found themselves perplexed by the outcome.

Sandhagen initiated the bout aggressively, utilizing takedowns to unsettle Vera throughout the initial two rounds. In contrast, 'Chito' pushed forward in the third round but failed to inflict significant damage on his opponent.

Although Vera staged a comeback in the fourth round, the American's calculated strategy allowed him to maintain control and emerge as the deserving victor. Despite the unexpected decision of one judge favoring 'Chito,' Sandhagen's methodical performance secured his triumph.

