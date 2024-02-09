"You were such a cute little boy" - MMA world reacts to Megan Olivi's childhood photos as the UFC presenter pays tribute to women in sports

Megan Olivi has just taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the various women who have made sports what they are today. She praised them with a photo collage of many different athletes and childhood pictures of herself, which caused a wave of fans to flood her post's comment section.

Olivi has had her finger on the pulse of mixed martial arts for years, having worked in various capacities for the UFC, whether she is interviewing fighters, mediating public Q&A sessions, or serving as a presenter for the promotion's shows. Thus, it is only sensible that many of the women Olivi paid tribute to were MMA fighters.

Among the women pictured in her collage are all-time great Amanda Nunes, ex-women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and unbeaten strawweight wrestler Tatiana Suarez. Speaking of wrestling, one of the images that drew attention in the comments was a childhood picture of her in wrestling headgear.

This was noticed by ex-UFC WMMA fighter Ashlee-Evans Smith.

"The wrestling headgear"

Others opted to compliment Olivi on her physical appearance.

"You are so dang beautiful"

Some even claimed that her face hasn't changed from childhood to adulthood.

"The exact same face when you were a kid"

Others, however, joked about Olivi's seemingly boyish interests as a child.

"You were such a cute little boy"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Megan Olivi's photo collage

Despite the pictures wearing wrestling headgear as a child, Olivi's primary sports during her childhood were softball and gymnastics. In fact, she was keen on pursuing a career in gymnastics but was unable to commit to doing so due to her family's lack of financial means to support her in the sport.

Eventually, she found a new life in journalism and hasn't looked back since, becoming one of the most recognizable media figures in the UFC and MMA as a whole.

Megan Olivi once dedicated an Instagram post to celebrate her husband's commitment to sobriety

Megan Olivi's photos on Instagram generally have a lot of thought behind him. Last year, she took to Instagram to joke about a coffee addiction before shedding light on her husband's past struggles with substance abuse, commending him on his 18-year sobriety run.

Check out Megan Olivi praising her husband:

For those who are unaware, her husband is four-time UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez, who has since retired from MMA after a crushing losing streak. Despite his failures to capture UFC gold, he is remembered as one of the best 125-pounders of his generation.