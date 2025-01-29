"You'd get shot probably" - Fans react as UFC veteran questions controversy over Donald Trump deporting "illegals"

Last Monday, Donald Trump began his second term as the President of the United States. He initiated mass deportations of illegal migrants, sparking criticism and receiving mixed reactions.

UFC veteran Jake Shields, known for vocally sharing his political stance and often facing backlash for his views, recently took to X to support Trump's mass deportation order. He questioned those criticizing the president’s decision, writing:

“Why is deporting illegals controversial? If I tried to live in another country without going through the legal process I would be deported and nobody would care.”

Check out Jake Shields’ X post below:

The post has sparked reactions from several Americans, with many sharing their thoughts on mass deportation and Shields' views. One fan speculated that the former UFC welterweight title challenger could face serious consequences for his views, commenting:

“You'd get shot probably.”

Another user emphasized that the controversy is politically driven, writing:

“It's only controversial for Democrats and nobody else.”

One MMA enthusiast compared the situation to Barack Obama’s deportation policies, writing:

“When Obama deported 3 million of legal immigrants that overstayed their visas. I've had plenty of family deported for that reason. They broke the law. At that Christian Arabs were getting deported, no one said anything to Obama. Because we understand the law.”

Another user added:

“Obama sent the illegals that voted for him back.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reacts to Jake Shields' political views on mass deportations. [Screenshots courtesy: @jakeshieldsajj on X]

Jake Shields request Donald Trump to deport foreign students who support Israel

Jake Shields, known for his controversial views including denying the Holocaust and claiming Israel created ISIS, reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order to deport foreign students found supporting Hamas or Hezbollah.

The UFC welterweight shared the executive order on X and also requested that any foreign students found supporting Israel should also be deported:

"Let's also deport any foreign student who supports Israel or the IDF"

Check out Jake Shields' X post requesting Donald Trump below:

