"You deserve to be the champion" - 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut displays pure class after epic five-round war with Tawanchai

Despite getting the short end of the stick in another razor-close battle, Jo Nattawut exuded nothing but class in the aftermath of ONE 167.

'Smokin' Jo left it all on the line in a bid to claim Tawanchai PK Saenchai's featherweight Muay Thai world title at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday.

Similar to their first meeting, Nattawut once again pushed his younger compatriot to the limit and traded with him, blow-for-blow, for five rounds of striking mayhem.

However, it just wasn't meant to be. The verdict was a majority decision win for Tawanchai, who successfully defended his crown for the third time.

Most challengers would have contested the result, especially after putting on a performance that Nattawut did.

The 34-year-old veteran, though, did not let emotions take over and respected the judges' call.

In a post-event clip released by ONE Championship Thailand, Nattawut shared how he took the loss as a man and praised Tawanchai right away:

"When the referee raised his hand, I went in and congratulated Tawanchai and his team. As I remember, I told Tawanchai you're strong and competent and you deserve to be the champion for real."

Jo Nattawut may have lost to Tawanchai for the second straight time, but his grace and attitude certainly made him a winner in many people's eyes.

Chatri Sityodtong eyeing a Tawanchai-Jo Nattawut trilogy in Atlanta

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was among those who thought that Jo Nattawut should have gotten the nod.

"It was a very close fight, very close. I thought Jo did enough to win," the promotion's head honcho said during the post-event interviews.

To remove all doubts once and for all, Sityodtong believes a third match should be in order. If so, ONE 170: Atlanta at State Farm Arena on November 8 would be the perfect battleground. Sityodtong added:

"I want to do a rematch in Atlanta. That’s the home of where Jo Nattawut is. That would be amazing."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can rewatch the epicness of Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on demand, free of charge.