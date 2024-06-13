"I landed on my target more" - Jo Nattawut believes he got the better of Tawanchai in the championship rounds at ONE 167

Jo Nattawut believes that he did enough at ONE 167 to walk away with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

It wasn't just him either who thought the scorecards should have gone his way.

Tawanchai retained his title via majority decision in the main event this past weekend in what was another very close fight between them.

Their previous encounter in kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 15 was also a divisive decision and the same can definitely be said for the rematch also.

During a post-fight interview, 'Smokin' Jo gave his breakdown of the fight where he spoke about how he great into it over the duration:

"First round goes to Tawanchai in my perspective, Tawanchai came through stronger. Later rounds, I think I started to do better than the previous round, Round 3, I clearly got it. Because I landed on my target more and got better rhythm."

Nattawut continued, adding that in his opinion, he did enough to win the fifth and final round which would have therefore won him the fight:

"Round 5, Tawanchai came out stronger but I think I [landed] more counter teeps and counter punches, waiting to return strikes after he kicked."

Jo Nattawut was impressive once again

Jo Nattawut didn't get his hand raised at ONE 167 but if anyone came away from the main event as the winner in the eyes of the fans, it was him.

Even for people who didn't think he won the fight, 'Smokin' Jo put up such a great fight that in many ways, he took the moral victory.

Tawanchai started the fight extremely well which forced his challenger to adapt his approach and force his way into the fight.

It was another entertaining contest between the two men who could potentially meet again in the near future.

ONE 167 is available to watch back in full for free via Prime Video for US and Canadian fans with an active subscription.