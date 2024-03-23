"You forgot Tony Ferguson" - Fans hilariously react to Paulo Costa's podcast idea involving Sean Strickland, Ryan Garcia and Diego Sanchez

Paulo Costa recently floated the idea of assembling a dynamic podcast crew comprising Sean Strickland, Ryan Garcia, and Diego Sanchez.

'Borrachinha' fully embraces his self-appointed role as an internet provocateur. The Brazilian middleweight fighter has carved out a reputation for his comedic antics within the MMA community.

Recently, he turned X and proposed a creative plan: gathering former UFC 185-pound champion Strickland, controversial boxer Garcia, and former lightweight fighter Sanchez, all of whom have openly discussed their battles with mental health:

"Ryan Garcia, Sean Strickland, and Diego Sanchez put them all in a podcast freestyle."

Check out Paulo Costa's post below:

The combat sports community responded to Costa's suggestion with a plethora of uproarious reactions.

One fan wrote:

"You forgot Tony Ferguson."

Another wrote:

"We want you on that podcast too, brother!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"What’s the podcast name @BorrachinhaMMA ??"

"That’s a headache waiting to happen"

"Need Mike Perry for some racial diversity."

Costa is coming off a unanimous decision loss to former champion Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 298 last month. Despite boasting an impressive 11-fight win streak, he suffered his inaugural defeat against Israel Adesanya in their title clash at UFC 253 in September 2020.

'Borrachinha' has encountered setbacks with a string of canceled matchups for various reasons, resulting in a challenging 1-3 record in his last four octagon appearances. However, he recently hinted on social media that he's currently undergoing a training camp and pondering a comeback in June.

Merab Dvalishvili trades UFC PI lunch for Paulo Costa's secret juice

Merab Dvalishvili recently found himself on the receiving end of Paulo Costa's playful mischief when the former middleweight title contender swiped the Georgian's lunch at the UFC Performance Institute (PI).

'Borrachinha' posted a video on X documenting his trip to the UFC PI, where pre-ordered and packaged meals for fighters were kept in a self-service fridge, each labeled with the fighter's name. While Costa focused the camera on Natan Levy's meal, he skipped over his own and instead reached for Dvalishvili's lunch, which happened to be twice the size.

After posting the video on social media, Costa and Dvalishvili playfully bantered. 'The Machine' jokingly commented:

"I am hungry!! I'm coming for you. AND my bag of food AND my bag of food."

Costa replied:

"There was so much food for you, bro. Chill out."

The next day, the bantamweight contender shared a humorous Instagram video confronting Costa for stealing his food. The two engaged in light-hearted back-and-forth before coming to an agreement. Costa agreed to make amends by sharing some of his famous secret juice with Dvalishvili.