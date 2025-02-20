"You give me opponents and I beat them" - Artur Beterbiev and Eddie Hearn exchange hilarious jibes during media event ahead of Dmitry Bivol rematch

Artur Beterbiev and Eddie Hearn went back and forth with friendly banter during the Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 press conference.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, one of the most stacked boxing events of the year goes down inside the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

In the main event, Beterbiev looks to retain the undisputed light heavyweight world champion status in an immediate rematch against Dmitry Bivol.

Earlier today, Bivol's promoter, Eddie Hearn, had this to say about Beterbiev at the event's press conference:

"Artur Beterbiev said, 'Who is Eddie Hearn?' Look, you don't know what to believe these days. There are unconfirmed reports that back in Canada, Artur Beterbiev does own a copy of my book, he bought the latest Men's Health magazine with me on the cover and has pre-ordered the Eddie Hearn pajamas that drop in 2025. So,, we don't know what to believe."

Hearn followed up, saying:

"In all seriousness, we try and have a little bit of fun. Artur Beterbiev is one of the great fighters of our generation."

Beterbiev responded:

"I don't understand what they're saying. I can't say anything like you say always anything. What do you want me to say?... Yeah, of course. You give me opponents and I beat them, right? We do good business."

Beterbiev and Bivol first fought in October 2024, with both fighters being undefeated top pound-for-pound fighters. Beterbiev then etched out a close majority decision to become the undisputed light heavyweight king.

Watch the verbal exchange between Artur Beterbiev and Eddie Hearn below:

Two fights have been rearranged on Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 undercard

Earlier this week, Floyd Schofield pulled out of his WBC lightweight world title fight against Shakur Stevenson, scheduled for the Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 undercard.

Schofield reportedly went to the hospital due to an illness, with his father shockingly accusing Stevenson's team of poisoning him. He later retracted the comments.

Instead, Stevenson will defend his world title against the undefeated Josh Padley, who's stepping in on short notice.

Meanwhile, a similar situation took place for the heavyweight co-main event. Daniel Dubois pulled out of IBF heavyweight title defense against Joseph Parker due to a health issue.

Martin Bakole stepped up on short notice to fight Parker in a non-title bout later this week.

