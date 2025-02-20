Eddie Hearn responds to accusations that Floyd Schofield was poisoned ahead of Shakur Stevenson fight 

Shakur Stevenson's scheduled fight with Floyd Schofield is now officially canceled after Schofield was admitted to the hospital due to illness. He was pulled from the bout by the British Boxing Board of Control after being taken to hospital, and Stevenson will defend his WBC lightweight belt against Josh Padley.

In a surprising turn of events, the Schofield camp has taken to accusing Stevenson's team of poisoning him ahead of the bout. 'Kid Austin' claimed that the WBC lightweight champion's massage therapist had rubbed a cream on the title challenger that included the alleged poison.

The 27-year-old's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has now responded to the allegations of poisoning Schofield. During a recent interview with iFL TV, the Matchroom Boxing chairman said:

"The whole thing is the most bizarre thing I've ever seen. I don't even know the guy, but all I've seen is accusations. This guy never turned up to the press conference in London because he said something like Shakur Stevenson broke into his apartment and ripped out his signature page on his passport."

He continued:

"They checked themselves into hospital, said they'd been poisoned and was sprawled out on a hospital bed... All of a sudden they're alright, now they're on weight... It doesn't make sense at all. It's irrelevant now."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (2:15):

Shakur Stevenson addresses Floyd Schofield's accusations of poisoning him

Shakur Stevenson was set to defend his WBC lightweight title against Floyd Schofield as part of an incredible line-up of fights on The Last Crescendo card, set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 22.

However, the title challenger was removed from the card by the British Boxing Board of Control, with Josh Padley set to replace him.

The WBC champion had long predicted that Schofield would not make it to fight night. Following his eerily accurate prediction, he was interviewed by The Stomping Ground.

The 27-year-old shared his thoughts on his ex-opponent's allegations, saying:

"He said that my massage therapist poisoned him. I don't have a massage therapist down here so it really doesn't make sense... I knew that kid wasn't ready for me. I knew, it's two different levels. I'm on a higher level than he is. This guy is a grown man that we're fighting now."

Check out Shakur Stevenson's comments below (2:15):

