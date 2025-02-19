"Shakur massage lady rubbed cream on his son?": Damian Lillard reacts to Floyd Schofield’s exit from Shakur Stevenson fight after alleged poisoning

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard isn't buying the story Floyd Schofield's team is selling regarding the cancellation of his fight with Shakur Stevenson this weekend. After arriving in Saudi Arabia for the bout and participating in Monday's fight week media events, he was MIA from his fight week obligations the following day.

While promoter Eddie Hearn wasn't too worried about the situation initially, Schofield was pulled from the fight by the British Boxing Board of Control. The situation only got weirder from there, with Schofield's father claiming that a member of Stevenson's team poisoned his son.

Specifically, he blamed a woman who gave his son a massage. However, after then posting a video of his son in the hospital on Wednesday, Schofield's father walked the comments back.

Before he was able to do that, however, Lillard reacted to the news of Schofield withdrawing via X (formerly Twitter):

"He said Shakur massage lady Rubbed cream on his son?"

About an hour after Lillard's post, Schofield's father, who had been posting from his son's account, wrote:

"My apologize for any accusation on my part. The massage lady played no part in Floyd’s incident. I want to clear that up! As a parent I didn’t know what happened. I just knew the people who were around Floyd and touched him. I pray all individuals can forgive me."

Damian Lillard's boxing knowledge once earned him praise from WBC champion Devin Haney

In recent years, Damian Lillard has started working boxing into his offseason workout routine.

Although he has no intentions of ever stepping into the ring, he and his trainer, Cem Eren, have been working boxing into Lillard's workouts to improve his conditioning, coordination, spatial recognition, and mental toughness.

Lillard's love of boxing started to receive attention about five years ago when he was still with the Portland Trail Blazers. At the time, WBC champion Devin Haney was quoted by ESPN as saying that he was surprised by how knowledgeable the guard is when it comes to boxing:

"I'm surprised at how much he actually knows about boxing. It's rare. Most basketball players may know who I am, but they don't really know the art and the matchups and the real business and the politics behind boxing. He actually, like, knows."

Similarly, Lillard has also become friends with Terence Crawford, aka Bud Crawford, an undefeated fighter currently holding the WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF, and The Ring titles. In the aforementioned ESPN interview from 2021, Crawford called Lillard his guy, saying they always talk about boxing.

So far, however, Damian Lillard hasn't given his take on Shakur Stevenson's new opponent for this weekend's card in Saudi Arabia following Floyd Schofield's withdrawal.

