Shakur Stevenson’s fearful prediction about his fight with Floyd Schofield comes true just days before fight night 

Shakur Stevenson and Floyd Schofield were scheduled to clash for the WBC lightweight world title on Feb. 22. However, it has now been confirmed that Schofield has withdrawn from the bout due to illness. Stevenson, who holds the WBC title, will remain on the card.

On Friday (Feb. 14), the undefeated world champion did an interview with former world champion Andre Ward. During the interaction, Stevenson expressed his genuine fear that Schofield would not make it to fight night.

'Kid Austin' had missed a pre-fight media scrum where their clash was set to be announced, after which claiming that the 27-year-old had hired someone to steal a page from his passport which included his personal details and signature. This, according to Schofield, left him unable to attend the press event.

During his interview with Ward, the New Jersey native said:

"I'm actually scared that they're not gonna show up to the fight. And I'm going to go put in all of this [work]. All of this work that I'm putting in right now, I just feel like they're looking for an excuse. They're looking for a way out."

Several days after the interview with Ward, it was confirmed by The Ring magazine that Schofield would not be competing against Stevenson on fight night. They wrote:

"Floyd Schofield has fallen ill and was pulled from the fight by the British Boxing Board of Control."

See the Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield announcement below:

Shakur Stevenson secures last-minute opponent to remain on stacked card

The Last Crescendo, the boxing card set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 22, is one of the most stacked cards in the history of the sport. Leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently stated that any one of the seven fights on the card could be a headlining fight on a card of its own.

The main event will see an epic rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol go down. Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker will go to war for the IBF title in the co-main event, whilst Shakur Stevenson will defend his WBC title against Josh Padley, a last-minute replacement for Floyd Schofield.

The news was broken by the Fight Disciples podcast, hosted by journalists Adam Catterall and Nick Peet.

Check out the Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley announcement below:

