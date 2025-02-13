Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol prediction: Picking the winner for their historic light heavyweight title fight

The Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol prediction has arrived with strategic and tactical insight into the pair's highly anticipated rematch on Feb. 22. They compete for the undisputed light heavyweight title, with Bivol determined to right the perceived wrong of his previous loss to Beterbiev.

Elsewhere on the card is the heavy-hitting Daniel Dubois, who follows his complete annihilation of Anthony Joshua by defending his IBF heavyweight title against a game Joseph Parker. In more championship action, Carlos Adames defends his WBC middleweight belt against Hamzah Sheeraz.

Moreover, the powerful Zhilei Zhang, who is coming off a TKO win over Deontay Wilder, faces the unbeaten Agit Kabayel for interim WBC heavyweight gold. With so many high-profile fights lined up, who should be pegged to win?

#1. Undisputed light heavyweight title: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

The first Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol encounter ended in controversial fashion, with Beterbiev defeating Bivol via majority decision. In doing so, he claimed his foe's WBA (Super) and IBO light heavyweight titles to become the division's undisputed king. Many, though, felt Bivol was robbed.

Their first fight was telling. Bivol entered the ring with a perfect gameplan. He remained defensive but threw combinations off the backfoot to counter his foe's relentless advance. Unfortunately, he waned, and the later rounds were a turning point as Beterbiev seemed to hurt Bivol.

Thereafter, Bivol retreated into a defensive shell, hiding behind a high guard as Beterbiev walked him down. His volume simply failed to hold up in the championship rounds. That was against a Beterbiev coming off a knee injury, which potentially hampered the Dagestani's legendary punching power.

If age hasn't caught up to Beterbiev, and with no knee injury, he should be able to capitalize on the openings, Bivol presented him in their first fight that his injured knee prevented him from.

The Prediction: Artur Beterbiev via decision

#2. The rest of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol predictions

Winners in bold.

IBF heavyweight title: Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker

WBC middleweight title: Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Interim WBC heavyweight title: Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel

WBC lightweight title: Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield

Interim WBC super welterweight title: Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov

Interim WBO light heavyweight title: Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith

