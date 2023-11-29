“You are going to take crap” - Chael Sonnen analyzes Ian Garry’s escalating conflict with UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland

Chael Sonnen has jumped into the ring to break down the escalating feud between rising star Ian Garry and Sean Strickland.

Garry's frustration with Strickland ignited when the champion made eyebrow-raising comments about Garry's wife, Layla Anna-Lee, on social media.

The English presenter had penned a book titled 'How to be a WAG,' offering insights into navigating relationships with professional athletes. This revelation set off a social media storm, with fans questioning the authenticity of Garry's marriage.

Strickland, known for his outspoken demeanor, didn't miss the chance to add fuel to the fire. In a tweet, he referred to Anna-Lee as a "succubus" and suggested Garry had been played, prompting Garry to demand the tweet's removal and even threaten 'The Tarzan' with legal action, alleging harassment and defamation.

Chael Sonnen, no stranger to the intricacies of the fight game, dissected the situation on his YouTube channel. Reflecting on Garry's position as an undefeated, up-and-coming fighter and mused:

"He's [Ian Garry] young, he's a celebrity, he's signed to the biggest organization, he's on pay per view, he's undefeated, he's a top ranked guy. He is possibly one win away, a from a world title opportunity. He is currently bickering with the sitting champion."

"He doesn't have to take crap from anybody. Unless the champion from one weight class above you decides to put a finger in your chest. In that case, you are going to take crap, you're going to take a lot of it, you're going to take as much as he chooses to give you. Could you imagine being in this spot?"

Check out the clip below:

Henry Cejudo suggests Ian Garry-Sean Strickland legal feud might be a marketing gambit

Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo has thrown his hat into the ring, speculating whether the potential lawsuit between Ian Garry and Sean Strickland is nothing more than a clever promotional ploy.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, 'Triple C' questioned the authenticity of the brewing legal battle, suggesting it might be a strategic move to drum up interest and hype. Cejudo pondered:

"The lawsuit with Sean Strickland that they're trying to do, like this is all their marketing plot. Like, do we really even want - I'm even skeptical of bringing this conversation into life because who knows that they may come after me too. I mean, I'm not saying anything, the only thing that I'm saying is things are coming about."

Check out Cejudo's take in the video below (6:35 mark):