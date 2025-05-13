  • home icon
  "You have to be a good listener" - Stamp Fairtex says returning to school gave her a different perspective on her fighting career 

“You have to be a good listener” - Stamp Fairtex says returning to school gave her a different perspective on her fighting career 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 13, 2025 13:31 GMT
Stamp Fairtex on the things she learned in university
Stamp Fairtex on the things she learned in university [image via Stamp]

For most athletes, having to step back from the spotlight is one of the worst things that could happen. But for Stamp Fairtex, everything that deviates from the plan is an opportunity waiting to be uncovered - and for this one, it's that time away that has given her a broader perspective on life.

While recovering from a knee injury that sidelined her from competition, the Thai superstar earned her bachelor’s degree in Digital Marketing, graduating with a strong 3.62 GPA.

It wasn’t just a personal milestone. For someone who’s spent most of her adult life inside the Circle, it was a reminder that growth can happen outside of it, too.

Speaking with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, she shared one of the most important lessons that stuck with her:

“You have to be a good listener because you will meet people from all walks of life, and adapting to the working society is very important.”
“I still have the opportunity” - Stamp Fairtex eager to get a Master’s degree after obtaining her college diploma

With one degree finished, Stamp Fairtex has already signed up for the next challenge ahead: a master’s program in Sports Management, Tourism, and Recreation, which begins this May.

“I’ll begin the first semester in May," she shared. "The reason I chose to continue my studies immediately is because I felt that if I could still do it, I wanted to do it. If I still have the opportunity, I want to study at a higher level. As for how far I will continue my studies, we will see later.”
There's no hard deadline for how far she'll take her education. Stamp has always been one for growth, and this time, she's finding it in platforms outside the Circle.



