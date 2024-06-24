"You got your a** whooped" - Teofimo Lopez has a piece of advice for Devin Haney amid Ryan Garcia PED drama

Teofimo Lopez recently voiced his opinion on the PED situation involving Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia. If Haney believes he was treated unfairly in their first encounter, Lopez has recommended that Haney challenge Garcia again.

For context, the much-anticipated bout between Haney and Garcia took place on April 20 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Despite being a massive underdog, Garcia dropped his opponent three times throughout the 12-round fight. 'KingRy' was declared winner via majority decision.

However, many reports suggest Garcia's unexpected victory over Haney was due to a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine which was later confirmed as positive. The New York State Athletic Commission has reversed that verdict. Haney's perfect record was reinstated and currently stands at 31-0 (1 NC).

Trending

In a recent episode of The Danza Project podcast, Lopez discussed the ongoing drama surrounding Haney and Garcia. Should Haney feel that he was "cheated" by Garcia's positive drug test, Lopez has suggested that he should challenge Garcia again. The WBO light welterweight champion added that Haney was defeated, and he needs to either move on or give Garcia another chance to prove himself.

He said:

“Whether it was a low dosage of ostarine or not….Devin Haney you got your a*s whooped. Move forward…if you feel like you got cheated, fight him again, do a rematch.”

Check out Teofimo Lopez's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Garcia has been suspended for a year as a result, and he also has to pay a $10,000 fee in addition to giving up his $1.1 million purse. Choosing the moral high ground, Haney demanded a rematch and made it clear that the bout will take place on an "even" playing field. It would be the "biggest fight" in boxing, he added. In a post on X, he wrote:

''No bs tho, I’m happy it wasn’t a DQ because I wouldn’t wanna win like that once this suspension is over @RyanGarcia let’s run it back. CLEAN on an even playing field... Biggest fight n [in] boxing!"

Expand Tweet

Devin Haney intends to take Ryan Garcia to court

Devin Haney is seeking legal action against Ryan Garcia, following the latter's one-year ban for testing positive for ostarine.

According to boxing journalist Michael Benson, Haney is keen about bringing Garcia to court to reclaim the money he would have earned if he hadn't lost the match.

"Devin Haney has declared that he's planning to take further legal action against Ryan Garcia following his one-year drugs ban. Haney is adamant he would be earning more for his next fight had the Garcia situation never happened and believes the Sandor Martin purse bids show this to be true: “My lawyers will do what they've gotta do to prove that in court against Ryan. We will take legal action because it has affected me - not only financially, but mentally and everything.''

Expand Tweet