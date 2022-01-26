"You got caught" - Chael Sonnen on Jake Paul trying to bill Tommy Fury off as a "real boxer"

Chael Sonnen doesn't want to see Jake Paul and Tommy Fury exchange leather inside the squared circle. According to 'The American Gangster,' Paul tried to pass Fury off as a "real boxer" but he got caught. Sonnen claimed that opponents 'TNT' has previously faced have a combined record of 4-158.

Orbital MMA @OrbitalMMA Tommy Fury’s first 7 opponents held a combined record of 14-175-5.



He has a finish percentage of 57.14%.



Tyson Fury’s first 7 opponents held a combined record of 95-67-5.



He had a finish percentage of 100%.



Embarrassing for Boxing the amount of coverage he’s getting. Tommy Fury’s first 7 opponents held a combined record of 14-175-5. He has a finish percentage of 57.14%. Tyson Fury’s first 7 opponents held a combined record of 95-67-5. He had a finish percentage of 100%.Embarrassing for Boxing the amount of coverage he’s getting. https://t.co/bufK6e1ov7

Sonnen said that apart from the fact that he comes from a boxing family, there's nothing Fury has done to prove that he's a real boxer. He further pointed out that the Brit has never competed on the amateur circuit and neither did he have aspirations of representing his country in the Olympic games.

According to Sonnen, Paul tried to put an end to criticism about not fighting a pro-boxer by billing Fury as a true boxer and fighting him. In the latest episode of The Bad Guy INC, the former UFC fighter said:

"His [Fury's] collective record, his opponents had four wins and 158 losses, so you got caught. You tried to bring somebody youthful, you tried to bring in a real boxer, you tried to serve the audience...That's not a real boxer with a real record, that's not somebody that cares about this and is coming through and going through the golden gloves and had aspirations of representing his country at the world in Olympic games, it's none of those things. It's a guy who comes from a family boxing that's okay but you got caught it's over."

Watch Sonnen discuss Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury below:

Chael Sonnen names potential opponents for Jake Paul's next fight

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were booked to fight in December last year. However, Fury had to pull out due to a severe chest infection and a broken rib. He was later replaced by Tyron Woodley, who Paul went on to KO in the sixth round.

* Zàķì @Zaki_Lucy Jake Paul drops Tyron Woodley Jake Paul drops Tyron Woodley https://t.co/aMW0spGSs4

According to Chael Sonnen, Paul should completely reject the idea of fighting Fury and take on actual boxers like Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. instead. Since 'The Problem Child' has a history of fighting MMA fighters inside the boxing ring, Sonnen also suggested that the YouTube star could fight Anderson Silva in his next outing.

Sonnen said:

"Anderson Silva has got to be out there for one of the Paul brothers. I personally thought it was going to be Logan getting there with Anderson Silva but it can still be Jake."

Jake Paul is 5-0 as a pro-boxer and has picked up four knockout victories thus far. His next opponent is yet to be announced.

