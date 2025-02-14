"You got duped" - Ex-UFC fighter gets brutally honest about Sean Strickland's polarizing persona amid UFC 312 fallout 

At UFC 312 in Sydney, Sean Strickland’s performance stirred mixed reactions among fans, as his polarizing persona continued to dominate discussions both inside and outside the octagon. Strickland’s aggressive yet defensively focused approach in his bout against Dricus du Plessis has become a talking point in the MMA community.

During the fight, Strickland demonstrated his trademark defensive skills and relentless pressure, even as he endured significant physical setbacks, including a broken nose that required multiple resets. Despite the injury, he maintained a steady pace throughout the match, showcasing a style that emphasizes defense over flashy finishes.

On his YouTube channel, 'The Schaub Show', former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub offered his perspective on Strickland’s fighting style and the hype surrounding him. He explained:

"Strickland is a guy that the reason he got to this level of stardom, this level of high competition, is not because he's a knockout artist, it's not because he's some insane finisher, it's not because he has some insane combination..a left hand like Alex Pereira. He doesn't have this insane ground and pound like Khabib or some one-shot knockout power. Take all that entertaining stuff out; the reason Sean Strickland got to the top of the heap the way he has is because of his defense. That's it. Defense and pressure. That's what got him to the dance."

He further added:

"For Sean Strickland, people like you said, ‘you're going to stand and bang, and you're going to knock them out’…of course!. So he's getting all this blowback now, like, 'Oh, what the f**k? Thought you'd bring your shield?’ .. You got duped, man, you got duped. It's like being upset at the Undertaker; he doesn't actually come from the fu*king underworld. That's all this is. It's entertainment."

Check out Brendan Schaub's reaction below (5:06):

“It was honorable” : Sean Strickland's loss to Dricus Du Plessis hasn't stopped UFC legends from offering their support

Despite a crushing loss to Dricus du Plessis, Strickland’s gritty performance has not gone unnoticed. Amid heavy criticism, he continues to receive backing from several UFC legends like Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen.

Strickland's bout against du Plessis was a brutal display of endurance and determination. Though he was outmatched by du Plessis' superior technique and power, the 33-year-old continued to press forward, showcasing his trademark defensive style and relentless pressure.

During a media session, 'DC' commented:

"We are kind of piling upon this guy."

Sonnen said:

"So he could stay for another 12 minutes taking an a*s whopping because it was honorable, or he could quit. He chose to stay there and take an a*s whopping. So people keep saying that Sean did not put effort into the fight—it’s not that I saw. It was a fair adjudication. It turns out DDP is better than any of us knew he was. Turns out he is better under this game of unified rules than Sean is."

Check out Daniel Cormier's and Chael Sonnen's comments below (25:36):

