"You gotta move on" - Luke Rockhold explains decision to squash beef with Michael Bisping

Luke Rockhold has squashed his beef with former UFC rival Michael Bisping. A few months back, the two former UFC middleweight champions crossed paths in a friendly engagement at a common gym.

During his recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Luke Rockhold briefly spoke about his relationship with Bisping. The former mentioned how one has to move on with things in life. Rockhold further added that he has crushed his bad blood with Vitor Belfort.

The former UFC middleweight champion said the fight game is crazy but one must move on and let things go.

"You know, you gotta let things go, you gotta move on. I've crushed it with Vitor, I've crushed it with Bisping. It's the fight game, it's a crazy game but you gotta move on, you gotta let things go. It is what it is."

Luke Rockhold is currently aiming to make his return to the octagon. Rockhold's last fight was a loss to reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 in 2019.

Despite being on a two-fight losing streak, Rockhold has made it clear that he wants to return to the UFC. Rockhold further mentioned that he wants an opponent that can motivate him to step back into the octagon.

Video: Full interview with former UFC and SF champ Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold). Talked about his looming return, potential opponents, why he's coming back, finally squashing that beef with Michael Bisping and ... is he a bad matchup for Israel Adesanya? https://t.co/swmkQwYHi3 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 26, 2021

Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping faced each other inside the UFC octagon on two occasions

The first fight between Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping took place in 2014 when the former submitted the Brit inside the first minute of round two. Two years later, Bisping and Rockhold once again squared off in a rematch.

At UFC 199, Bisping stepped in on short notice to challenge Luke Rockhold for the UFC middleweight title. Bisping pulled off a historic win by beating Rockhold within the first round of the fight.