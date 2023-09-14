“You got this queen” - Fans throw their full support for Stamp’s bid at three-sport supremacy

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex will look to etch her name in the history books when she returns to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14.

After claiming the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles in her first three appearances with the promotion, Stamp will look to become the first fighter in ONE history to claim three world titles in three different sports as she steps into the main event on September 29. On that night, ONE Championship will return to Singapore Indoor Stadium and will feature some of the brightest stars in women’s combat sports.

“Stamp’s talents know NO bounds 😤 Can the Thai megastar claim her THIRD World Championship belt in ONE on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo?”

Riding a three-fight win streak, Stamp Fairtex heads into one of the biggest fights of her life against one of the promotion’s best fighters, Ham Seo Hee. It will be an undeniably tough task to take out the 34-fight veteran, but fans on social media are convinced that ONE Fight Night 14 will be Stamp’s night to shine.

Taking to the comments section on Instagram, fans backed the Thai superstar, saying:

“You got this queen <3”

“The one and only Stamp 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️”

“Two of the best in my book ❤️ May the best Girl win 🙏🏻✅✅💯”

“Stamp the Champ? Sounds good to me 🔥🔥🔥”

“Yeah Stamp stomps them all🔥”

Like Stamp, Ham Seo Hee rides into Lion City with her own win streak, scoring back-to-back victories against Denice Zamboanga and Itsuki Hirata. Will Ham’s experience carry her to her first ONE world title, or will Stamp Fairtex rise to the challenge and achieve what no man or woman before her has?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.