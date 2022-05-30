"You got to see how quickly I picked up pro-wrestling moves" - Paige VanZant reacts to her AEW debut 

Paige VanZant seems to be a jack of all trades, going from MMA to bare-knuckle boxing, and now pro-wrestling. The former UFC strawweight recently made her pro-wrestling debut at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 28-year-old kickstarted her pro-wrestling career with an impressive performance and a big win in a mixed trios bout. She competed as part of the American Top Team stable alongside Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to take on Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, winning via pinfall.

Following the win, VanZant spoke to 'The Schmo' about her AEW debut. '12 Gauge' said she had little difficulty picking up pro-wrestling moves and that she believes she put up an impressive performance on the night despite there being room for improvement.

"I'm feeling great. I went out there, we got the win, I feel like I put on an impressive performance. I showed everybody [that I'm] meant to be a pro wrestler too. i never give myself a perfect grade. There's always room for improvement [and] I'm only going to get better. I just started training pro-wrestling but you got to see how quickly I picked up pro-wrestling moves and I showed all the girls in the division they got somebody to look out for now."

Paige VanZant set to headline BKFC card in July

Paige VanZant will have to quickly switch from pro-wrestling to bare-knuckle boxing as she is set to compete in the headliner of the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) card on July 16. The event is expected to take place at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Although she will be headlining a BKFC card for the first time in what's set to be her third bare-knuckle fight, VanZant is yet to pick up a win in the promotion. In her BKFC debut, she lost to Britain Hart, and in her second fight, she came up short against fellow former UFC fighter Rachel Ostovich.

VanZant lost both fights via unanimous decision. She is looking to bring a turnaround in her fortunes on July 9 by picking up the first win of her bare-knuckle fighting career. Her opponent is yet to be announced.

