"You gotta draw the line somewhere" - Derek Brunson advises Tyron Woodley not to get the Jake Paul tattoo

Derek Brunson has advised Tyron Woodley not to honor his tattoo bet with Jake Paul.

During UFC Vegas 36 media day, Brunson told reporters that he hopes Woodley doesn't get the "I love Jake Paul" tattoo. The UFC middleweight added that it would be a bad look for 'The Chosen One' to get the art dedicated to his recent opponent.

Derek Brunson also mentioned that Woodley is aiming for a rematch against Paul based on the fact that he could potentially make a bigger payday. Given the $2 million paycheck he earned this past weekend, Woodley would clearly earn a lot through a second boxing match with 'The Problem Child'.

But Brunson added that despite the solid payday, Woodley should maintain his standards and should be drawing the line somewhere.

"With Tyron man, I would say, just don't do it, man. It's the bad look, like, I don't know. You made money, cool, okay. I understand, he's like, 'Man, if this fight sold, the next can be like super crazy.' So he's seeing that but at the same time man, you gotta have some standards man, you gotta draw the line somewhere and if you're just getting guys' names tattooed, I mean."

Tyron’s tattoo guidelines:



1. 3x2 inches at least ✅



2. Can’t get it covered ✅



3. Permanent ✅



4. Must post on social media✅



5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Derek Brunson did give further credit to Woodley by calling him "witty." However, the 37-year-old brought up the fact that the former UFC welterweight champion needs to stop engaging in Paul's antics at some point.

"Tyron's witty though, he's funny, I heard him say, 'Imma get your name tattooed right next to my kid.' So he like kept saying, 'I'm your dad', whatever. So he might try to make it like a funny thing which, you know, it could be perceived that day but, yeah, I don't know. I have to draw the line somewhere."

Catch Derek Brunson's UFC Vegas 36 media day interview below (video courtsey of MMA Junkie):

Derek Brunson will face Darren Till this weekend at UFC Vegas 36

Derek Brunson will face Darren Till this weekend at UFC Vegas 36. The bout will be headlining a card that features several European fighters.

Brunson will aim to get his fifth victory in a row when he faces 'The Gorilla', who is heading into their clash off the back of a loss to Robert Whittaker in 2020.

