"You gotta fix that first" - Ariel Helwani theorizes why fans missed out on a massive Khamzat Chimaev headliner at UFC 300

Ariel Helwani recently shared his two cents on why Khamzat Chimaev wasn't among the featured fighters on the UFC 300 card.

For context, Dana White recently revealed that Leon Edwards was offered the headlining spot on the milestone UFC 300 card against three potential opponents. The Englishman notably agreed to all three matchups and was prepared to defend the UFC welterweight title in April.

Three opponents offered to Edwards were Islam Makhachev, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Chimaev. Unfortunately, these bouts couldn't materialize, and the promotion ultimately booked a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill as the UFC 300 main event.

In a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani theorized why the Edwards-Chimaev bout couldn't be booked. Given that the UFC 300 event will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Helwani speculated that Chimaev's inability to enter the U.S. played a massive role in the bout being scrapped. He said:

"The top choice was Khamzat. Can't get in the country. I don't know how they fix this. I don't know how you give Khamzat a title shot, 'cause he very likely could win that, knowing he can't get in the country. How can you have a champion who can't fight in the United States?... You gotta fix that first."

It's noteworthy that 'Borz' recently shut down any speculation about him competing on the UFC 300 card. The Chechnya native is a practicing Muslim and confirmed that he wouldn't be fighting during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10 and ends on April 9 this year.

Given that Ramadan ends just days before UFC 300, Chimaev would have to go through a training camp while fasting.

Khamzat Chimaev explains decision not to compete at UFC 300

As mentioned above, Khamzat Chimaev made it clear that he wasn't interested in accepting a fight at UFC 300 due to the event coinciding with the month of Ramadan.

During an interview with MMA Uncensored, 'Borz' stated that he would be willing to take on any opponent as long as the fight took place after Ramadan. He hinted at a potential bout in Saudi Arabia and said:

"I will fight everybody Leon [Edwards], [Dricus] Du Plessis, anyone. But not in Ramadan. I think Ramadan [is during] UFC 300. Maybe somebody in Saudi Arabia. I want to fight there. Not fighting in Ramadan anymore." [H/T MMAJunkie.usatoday.com]

