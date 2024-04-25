"You guys are so cheap" - Justin Gaethje's manager opens up about how he convinced Dana White to award 'The Highlight' $500,000 bonus

Justin Gaethje's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has revealed the story of how he managed to secure a $500,000 bonus for 'The Highlight' from Dana White.

Back in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gaethje faced Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 for the interim lightweight title. Gaethje was on a three-fight win-streak at the time, whereas Ferguson had built up a 12 fight undefeated run that stretched back to 2013.

Then, Gaethje delivered a career-best performance and dominated Ferguson from the off, eventually finishing him via TKO in the fifth round after a culmination of damage.

Watch the finish here:

Expand Tweet

Following the fight, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson earned a Fight of the Night bonus for their efforts, with 'The Highlight' also taking home a performance bonus to boot.

According to Abdelaziz, however, he didn't feel that the bonuses, which added up to $100,000, was enough for Gaethje.

Speaking in a recent appearance on the Show Me The Money podcast, the Dominance MMA CEO revealed how he managed to get Dana White to award Gaethje a $500,00 bonus instead. He said:

"During COVID, Gaethje fought Tony Ferguson. I thought he deserved $500,000. They [the UFC] said, 'No, we'll give me $350,000.' I was like, 'You guys are so cheap'. I got mad. I went to my house, I got $150,000 in a box and dropped it at the front desk of UFC security. I said give this box to Hunter and Dana.

"They said I was crazy, they chased me for 10 days to get this money and eventually they paid Gaethje $500,000. That's a true story."

Catch Abdelaziz's comments here (11:00):

Justin Gaethje reflects on UFC 300 loss to Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje has revealed he knows what he did wrong during his BMF title defence against Max Holloway at UFC 300.

'The Highlight' was knocked out in the final second of the fifth round versus Holloway, with many believing 'Blessed' had just delivered one of the greatest finishes in UFC history.

Reflecting on his defeat, Gaethje appeared on The Dan LeBatard Show. During the interview, the 35-year-old noted that he may have underestimated the dangers that Holloway brought to the fight. He said:

"I think if I made a mistake, the biggest mistake was not realizing or understanding through the camp how much danger I was in. I know that was a mistake now.

He continued:

"I think it was more difficult for my body to go to a primal state because of my lack of awareness of the danger that my body was in. Not that I didn't give Max respect. It was more the fact that I never, in my life, saw Max as an opponent that I would potentially fight."

Catch Justin Gaethje's comments here (8:03):