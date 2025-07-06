  • home icon
  • "You guys make a great team," "Where was this energy against Paul?" - Fans react as Jon Jones and Mike Perry share wild moment at Dirty Boxing

By Shehryar Edibam
Published Jul 06, 2025 14:15 GMT
Jon Jones (left) and Mike Perry (right) shared a hilarious moment at Dirty Boxing. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Former UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones and BKFC star Mike Perry were spotted sharing a hilarious interaction at a recent Dirty Boxing meetup.

Jones announced his retirement from the UFC a couple of weeks ago, vacating the heavyweight championship. However, he has recently hinted at a potential return. Meanwhile, 'Platinum' walked away from the promotion in 2021 and later signed with BKFC. Currently, the two share co-ownership of the Dirty Boxing Championship.

'Bones' and Perry were involved in a wild exchange at a recent meetup, where Perry jokingly threw playful punches at Jones while shadowboxing for the camera. Perry shared the interaction on his Instagram page.

Check out the post below:

The post sparked several fan reactions. One user wrote:

"You guys make a great team🔥🔥."
Fan&#039;s reaction. [Screenshot courtesy: @platinummikeperry on Instagram]
Another fan commented:

"Where was this energy against [Jake] Paul?"
Fan&#039;s reaction. [Screenshot courtesy: @platinummikeperry on Instagram]
Others commented:

"I swear Mike always brings the energy, what a good dude🔥🙌."
"Mike Perry is awesome."
"🎥🔥👊🏼 HAHA THAT'S A SCARY SIGHT."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @platinummikeperry on Instagram]
Jon Jones teases UFC return weeks after announcing retirement

Jon Jones shared a post on X, announcing that he has re-entered the USADA testing pool, hinting at a potential UFC return just weeks after officially announcing his retirement. Jones added that he's keeping his options open.

'Bones' shared the post shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire to host a UFC card on the White House grounds. Therefore, it can be assumed that the former two-weight champion might be interested in the idea of participating in such a historic event. He wrote:

"Just re-entered the testing pool, that lasted for about two weeks. Figured we’d keep everyone’s options open."
Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

