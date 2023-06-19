“You just buried Mark Cuban” - Patrick Bet-David takes down NBA team owner over Joe Rogan’s Pharma views, fans react

Prominent entrepreneur and content creator Patrick Bet-David recently found himself at the center of a Twitter exchange with NBA team owner Mark Cuban.

The heated discussion arose from Cuban's criticism of Joe Rogan's proposition for a debate between vaccinologist Dr. Peter Hotez and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. following Kennedy's appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Rogan, known for his thought-provoking conversations, challenged Hotez to a public debate, even offering to donate $100,000 to a charity of the scientist's choice. However, Cuban deemed Rogan's behavior as "bullying" towards Dr. Hotez, given Rogan's media influence and his potential advantage in such a debate.

Bet-David swiftly entered the conversation, staunchly defending Rogan and addressing five critical points raised by Cuban. He vehemently refuted the accusation of bullying, shedding light on the immense pressure faced by countless Americans regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

Moreover, Bet-David emphasized the values of capitalism and individual freedom, pointing out Cuban's professed admiration for Ayn Rand's "Atlas Shrugged."

In a series of well-crafted tweets, Patrick Bet-David posed thought-provoking questions to Cuban. He urged him to share his own values and opinions on how small businesses were treated during the pandemic.

Fans of Bet-David and Rogan were quick to react to the exchange. Many expressed support for the proposed debate and applauded Patrick Bet-David's response. One enthusiastic fan tweeted:

"@patrickbetdavid, you just buried @mcuban oof 🔥@joerogan continue to push for this debate to happen, it’ll be the biggest thing on JRE since that first @elonmusk interview!!"

Check out some of the fans' reactions to the Twitter response of Patrick Bet-David below:

What did Mark Cuban say about Joe Rogan that led to Patrick Bet-David getting involved?

Mark Cuban criticized Joe Rogan for his comments about the medical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as his support for anti-vaccination views expressed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the 2024 presidential candidate.

In a tweet, Cuban addressed Rogan's tweet that referred to the medical industry as "heartless monsters," quote-tweeting it and stating:

“Not saying there aren’t a lot of f–ked up things about pharma, but to ignore that the same industry has saved who knows how many lives are bulls–t, and you know it. It’s also disrespectful to all the doctors, researchers, and medical professionals that dedicate their lives to saving lives.”

In addition to his criticism of Rogan's views on the medical industry, Cuban also addressed Rogan's challenge towards Dr. Hotez.

Cuban highlighted that Kennedy has a dedicated staff to prepare him for such discussions, while Dr. Hotez works tirelessly every day to find ways to help people.

"You have producers that will prepare you and you get to control the conversation. Kennedy also has a staff ready to prepare him, and these topics are what he talks about in every speech. You both do this on a daily basis [while] Dr. Hotez works every day to try to find ways to help people.”

