Who is Peter Hotez? The scientist on a Twitter war with Joe Rogan over vaccines

Peter Hotez got into a heated argument with Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and Robert Kennedy Jr. Now the internet is wondering who he is.

Hotez is currently the co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development, Texas Children's Hospital. The American doctor has battled some of the biggest 'Anti-vaxxers' and Twitter personas in Rogan, Musk, and Kennedy Jr. He was able to hold his ground against all three of them, and the internet is impressed with his informative and knowledgeable replies to the three of them.

Joe Rogan even offered Peter Hotez $100k to debate against RFK Jr. on his podcast, but the doctor refused, saying:

"Be serious Joe, that's what you throw out for your hunting buddies on a weekend. A $50 million endowment (which You/Spotify/RFK Jr can easily afford), not for me but so we can continue making low-cost patent-free vaccines for the world's poor. Preceded by RFK Jr's public apology."

Take a look at a screenshot of the tweet:

Steve Kirsch @stkirsch This is how Peter Hotez responded to Joe Rogan's offer to debate RFK Jr.



Hotez will not be questioned. He's not a scientist.

He has accused Rogan, Musk, and RFK Jr. of spreading misinformation and propaganda on their social media platforms. However, he refuses to debate any one of them and explain to them what they're misinformed about despite being invited on the podcast multiple times.

Joe Rogan grilled Peter Hotez the last time he appeared on the podcast

Peter Hotez has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience before and he presented his views on vaccines and medicines in general. The UFC commentator took the opportunity to ask him whether he takes probiotics or eats clean and takes care of his body. Hotez responded saying he was a junk food-a-holic. To which Rogan replied saying:

"Well, that seems like a terrible thing for your health. But that seems ridiculous for someone who works with health, what's going on with you man?"

Take a look at the video:

Dr. Simon Goddek @goddeketal



Hotez: "They're not chemicals, they're vaccines"

Rogan: "What's in them?"

Hotez: "Typically saline..."







Let's not forget that he claimed that ivermectin doesn't work and promoted remdesivir instead.



Let's not forget that he claimed that ivermectin doesn't work and promoted remdesivir instead.

NO AMNESTY!

Joe Rogan went on to grill him about how many times a week he eats junk food and went on to tell him that data shows a bad diet leads to a host of diseases. Hotez went on to say that he does not eat vitamins either and claimed that they're not needed, which spurred Rogan on even more to grill him on the topic of vitamins, especially for someone like the doctor who eats so much junk food.

