"You just know he’d side with the wokies and not the normies" - Fans react to the idea of Joe Rogan hosting the 2024 Presidential Debate

The Hodgetwins, also known as the Conservative Twins, recently pitched for Joe Rogan to chair the 2024 Presidential Debate to do away with "staged media s**t."

The comedians also opined that the UFC color commentator holds a more neutral stance and is known for his honesty. Taking to social media, the Hodgetwins wrote:

"Can @Joerogan host the 2024 Presidential debates? No more of that staged media sh*t."

"Can @Joerogan host the 2024 Presidential debates? No more of that staged media sh*t."

"Rogan is more neutral and honest than anybody in the media. That’s why people watch his show, it’s real."

"Rogan is more neutral and honest than anybody in the media. That's why people watch his show, it's real."

Fans were quick to react to the suggestion. Some users were favorable to the idea, while others opposed it.

One stated that the MMA commentator would side with the "wokies" and not the "normies" before mentioning his endorsement of Bernie Sanders.

Check out some of the reactions below:

One stated that the MMA commentator would side with the "wokies" and not the "normies" before mentioning his endorsement of Bernie Sanders.

Another user criticized Rogan for "never letting Trump have a voice on his podcast" and questioned whether he was "scared of Trump."

A third commenter suggested that "Joe is slowly becoming not that dude. He's showing signs of bending over for the mob."

However, one defender noted: "People bashing Rogan have never seriously watched his show. He hosts all types of diverse people with diverse viewpoints from all over the world. Right, left, straight, gay, trans, etc. They engage in conversation and debate with zero gotcha moments and lots of laughs in between."

Joe Rogan offered to moderate the Presidential Debate in 2020

The first presidential debate of 2020 between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was hosted by Chris Wallace of Fox News and received some heavy criticism from the media and the general public for going off track. A number of popular personalities, including Donald Trump himself, suggested that Rogan should host the next presidential debate.

Interestingly, Rogan seemed open to the idea to avoid the bias in the media. The UFC color commentator and stand-up comedian discussed it on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Tim Kennedy.

"First of all, I want no one else in the room, just the three of us, and you’d have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for hours. If they wanted to do that – they both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down and have a debate, I would 100% do it. But I don’t think that Biden can handle it. I think Biden is like, I think he’s, I mean, people get mad at me for saying this, I think there’s something wrong and I don’t think there’s something wrong because I’m guessing, or because I’m pro-Trump. I’ve seen him fall apart."

Watch Rogan discuss the idea of hosting the Presidential Debate in the video below:

