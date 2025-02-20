  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "You just want to see $ signs" - UFC insider backs Merab Dvalishvili’s coach’s call for Alexandre Pantoja "superfight"

"You just want to see $ signs" - UFC insider backs Merab Dvalishvili’s coach’s call for Alexandre Pantoja "superfight"

By Safeer M S
Modified Feb 20, 2025 15:33 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili (Left) and Alexandre Pantoja (Right)
Merab Dvalishvili (Left) and Alexandre Pantoja (Right) [Image Source - Getty]

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has wins over the top three-ranked contenders in the division. Moreover, the fourth, fifth, and sixth-ranked contenders are coming off losses.

Ad

With the current scenario in mind, Dvalishvili's coach Ray Longo posed an interesting name to challenge the Georgian - Alexandre Pantoja, the flyweight champion.

Longo pitched Pantoja as an opponent during his appearance on episode 538 of the Anik and Florian podcast. Jon Anik, the UFC play-by-play commentator, and ex-fighter Florian backed the idea.

Interestingly, it was Anik who pressured Longo for an answer, quipping:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

What do you wanna see? What do you wanna see? You just want to see $ signs and an O'Malley rematch."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Longo replied:

"I'd like to see Merab against Pantoja. I think Pantoja should come up and fight him...It's a superfight. I like to see those fights where guys come up and they get a title shot."

The Queens native clarified that Cory Sandhagen is also a viable bantamweight contender but needs a win or two to challenge for the title. As such, Pantoja moving up could make sense.

Ad

Check out the conversation between Jon Anik and Ray Longo below (52:58):

youtube-cover
Ad

Veteran MMA coach compares Merab Dvalishvili to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Veteran MMA coach Firas Zahabi, best known for his tutelage of Georges St-Pierre, recently compared Merab Dvalishvili's cardio to that of Floyd Mayweather Jr., the former undefeated professional boxer.

Zahabi noted even people caught using performance-enhancing drugs do not have the same cardio as Dvalishvili or Mayweather. The 45-year-old clarified that both don't use PEDs, with their insane cardio instead being genetic.

Ad

As such he believes copying the workouts of Dvalishvili won't help others to achieve the same level.

Zahabi said:

"His [Dvalishvili's] conditioning is just unreal. You know, I've seen guys get caught on drugs and EPO didn't have cardio like him. I'm not saying he's on EPO, I'm just saying like even if you are on EPO, you just don't have that level of cardio.There's only one other guy I've ever seen with cardio like that, and I’ll tell you it's Mayweather. When he sits on the stool, he doesn't even breathe. And I'm not saying any of these guys are doping."
Ad

He added:

"I don't think Mayweather dopes at all, or that Merab is doping. I'm just saying like it's genetic, okay? You can go and do their workout, you can try to copy them, it's useless. It's totally useless. It’s got to be genetic. It's got to be genetic. It can't be this guy doing a secret formula. That would blow my mind. That would really shock me. No, it's genetic, just like the length of your arm is genetic, just like your reflexes are also partly genetic."
Ad

Check out Firas Zahabi's comments about Merab Dvalishvili below [0:48]:

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी