“You know what’s next” - Jonathan Di Bella lays down his challenge against Prajanchai for undisputed strawweight kickboxing crown

Jonathan Di Bella is ready for undisputed gold. The Italian-Canadian star is coming off a huge victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172 card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Following his win over the Thai legend, Di Bella took a thinly veiled jab at ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Prajanchai was in attendance during ONE 172 to support his close friend Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion's matchup against Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The Thai superstar also took a close look at the banger between Di Bella and Sam-A.

It was a sight that pumped Jonathan Di Bella up, and the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion took to Instagram to lay down the gauntlet against Prajanchai.

"ONE week ago! #ONE 172... You know what's next," wrote Di Bella while sharing Prajanchai's photos from ringside.

He may not have written it explicitly, but the mere presence of Prajanchai's photographs in Di Bella's post was enough of a challenge.

Di Bella is a stellar 4-1 in ONE Championship, with his lone loss coming at the hands of Prajanchai when they squared off for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June 2024.

The matchup was a nail-biting affair, with a result that could've swung either way.

In the end, it was Prajanchai's night when he took a close unanimous decision win over Di Bella.

Jonathan Di Bella has all the love for Sam-A following ONE 172 slugfest

Jonathan Di Bella has always been one to treat every fight with as much professionalism as possible, but he admitted that emotions nearly got the better of him at ONE 172.

In the card's post-event press conference, Di Bella said it was emotionally difficult for him to fight Sam-A since the Thai legend is one of his favorite fighters growing up.

"Fighting Sam-A was a bit tough because, you know, he's one of my favorite fighters," said Di Bella.

Sam-A is among the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time and was a multi-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion before arriving at ONE Championship in 2018.

He ultimately captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai, strawweight Muay Thai, and strawweight kickboxing world titles from 2018 to 2020.

