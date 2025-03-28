Jonathan Di Bella hopes unification bout with Prajanchai will take place in ONE’s upcoming US card : “Let’s get it, baby!”

Newly crowned ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Canada and Italy has even more gold on his mind.

Ad

Following an exemplary performance at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last weekend, Di Bella is a champion once again. The Canadian-Italian veteran outlasted Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to capture the interim gold.

Now, the next step for the 28-year-old is to unify the belt with champion incumbent Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson, Di Bella said he was looking forward to facing his former adversary, and that he would prefer to do it in the upcoming United States event later this year.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative said:

"Prajanchai, he’s a legend as well. Let’s get it, baby! It will be great in Denver, from my side of the world. That would be great, August 1st."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella says victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao was bittersweet: "He’s one of my favorite fighters"

Growing up, Jonathan Di Bella looked up to Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, the very same man he just beat for the world title last weekend at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Because he had faced his idol in the ring, that made winning much more difficult, according to the 28-year-old.

Ad

Di Bella told Chilson:

"Man, fighting a legend like that was hard. He’s one of my favorite fighters so it was kinda hard fighting him. But you know, when you step in the ring, it’s all business and I gotta put that aside."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Di Bella's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.