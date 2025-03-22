Jonathan Di Bella fixated on booking spot on upcoming US card: “My goal for sure is to fight in the United States”

Former undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy has big plans for his time in ONE Championship, especially this year.

Ahead of one of his biggest fights ever this weekend, Di Bella is looking forward to potentially landing a spot on the upcoming ONE Championship event in Denver, Colorado in August.

Speaking in a recent interview with Combat Sports Today, Di Bella also talked about potentially bringing ONE Championship to the fabled Madison Square Garden, which he says would be a dream come true.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative said:

"Yeah, my goal for sure is to fight in the United States. The States is my home - I grew up fighting in New York. Hopefully, one day, ONE Championship will come to Madison Square Garden. That’s my second dream for venues - to come back and fight in the big room in MSG, that will be cool."

If he wins this weekend and is able to become a ONE world champion again, it may soon bring him closer to realizing this dream.

Jonathan Di Bella to battle Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for interim strap at ONE 172 in Japan

It may not be the United States, but Jonathan Di Bella's next venue is just as prestigious.

Di Bella is set to face Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title this weekend.

The two face off in a five-round showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

