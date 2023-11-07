UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev recently defended his title a second time against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294.

He was originally scheduled to take on Charles Oliveira in the main event, but the Brazilian withdrew due to an injury. A recent report from Ariel Helwani suggested that the rematch between the two lightweights was being pursued for January next year at UFC 297.

Expand Tweet

However, after UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Sean Strickland will defend his middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis at the event, Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz blasted Helwani, accusing him of spreading "fake news."

Abdelaziz wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"These guys out of the circle and want to be relevant, but who cares. You cannot speak a fighters name with a Fake News about a fight especially about warriors like Islam and Charles, also when you are a known b*tch made"

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Islam Makhachev's coach Javier Mendez believes Conor McGregor is 'still the biggest name'

Islam Makhachev's coach Javier Mendez recently weighed in on a potential fight between the lightweight champion and former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

McGregor is expected to finally return to action next year after a two-year hiatus, but Mendez said during an interview with Red Corner MMA that he does not believe the Irishman deserves a title shot from a sporting perspective.

He maintained, however, that McGregor warrants the biggest fight due to his commercial draw.:

“In terms of matchmaking, I don’t know if you can say from a real sport, and this is not a real sport. This is entertainment first, because if it was a real sport, then Conor wouldn’t get the amount of opportunities he gets. So from a real sport [perspective], no, he needs to show that he’s worthy. But from an entertainment, yes, because he’s still the biggest name right now.”

Javier Mendez also spoke about Islam Makhachev's pursuit of a second title and creating a legacy rather than chasing money fights:

"I think it’s great if Islam wants it. If he doesn’t, then maybe going to the welterweight title is more appealing to him to create a legacy that he wants, because beating Conor is not going to create the kind of legacy that Islam wants. Going after the welterweight title, that’s a legacy-type moment. With Conor, it’s a money and it’s a hype thing, so I don’t know his thoughts on that. It’s never been brought up.”

Check out the comments below [11:57]: