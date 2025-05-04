"You are a laughingstock" - Fans react as Edgar Berlanga deems Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull "boring" while demanding a rematch

Canelo Alvarez's super middleweight title clash against William Scull has not garnered positive reviews from one of his former opponents, Edgar Berlanga. 'The Chosen One' faced Alvarez on Sept. 14, 2024, suffering a unanimous decision loss, his first ever defeat.

Ad

Berlanga has pushed for a rematch ever since, and his recent assessment of Alvarez's performance against Scull has been slammed by fans. The New York native shared his feelings about the matchup on X, and didn't mince his words, writing:

"Omg this f**king fight is boring! I need that rematch.

Check out Edgar Berlanga's comment on Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Given Alvarez's comprehensive victory over 'The Chosen One' when they clashed in September 2024, fans were swift to remind the pugilist that they didn't believe he deserved a rematch against the Mexican star.

One fan wrote:

"You are a laughing stock"

Expand Tweet

Ad

While other fans wrote:

"Edgar you want the pay day not the fight keep it real"

"You didn't deserve it in the first place lol"

"Rematch for losing 120-107? Delusional"

"You are never getting a rematch!"

Fan reactions

Should the super middleweight champion defeat Scull, Alvarez is expected to face WBA and WBO (interim) light middleweight champion Terence Crawford in September.

Ad

Berlanga will likely only fight the Guadalajara native in 2026 if he secures a rematch against the pound-for-pound great. But 'The Chosen One' has an expected opponent of his own, as the 27-year-old is scheduled to face Hamzah Sheeraz in July, one of the best prospects in British boxing right now.,

Sheeraz holds a 21-0-1 record, having recently faced Carlos Adames for the WBC middleweight title, with the bout being ruled a majority draw.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.