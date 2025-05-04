"You are a laughingstock" - Fans react as Edgar Berlanga deems Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull "boring" while demanding a rematch

Canelo Alvarez's super middleweight title clash against William Scull has not garnered positive reviews from one of his former opponents, Edgar Berlanga. 'The Chosen One' faced Alvarez on Sept. 14, 2024, suffering a unanimous decision loss, his first ever defeat.
Berlanga has pushed for a rematch ever since, and his recent assessment of Alvarez's performance against Scull has been slammed by fans. The New York native shared his feelings about the matchup on X, and didn't mince his words, writing:
"Omg this f**king fight is boring! I need that rematch.
Check out Edgar Berlanga's comment on Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull below:
Given Alvarez's comprehensive victory over 'The Chosen One' when they clashed in September 2024, fans were swift to remind the pugilist that they didn't believe he deserved a rematch against the Mexican star.
One fan wrote:
"You are a laughing stock"
While other fans wrote:
"Edgar you want the pay day not the fight keep it real"
"You didn't deserve it in the first place lol"
"Rematch for losing 120-107? Delusional"
"You are never getting a rematch!"
Should the super middleweight champion defeat Scull, Alvarez is expected to face WBA and WBO (interim) light middleweight champion Terence Crawford in September.
Berlanga will likely only fight the Guadalajara native in 2026 if he secures a rematch against the pound-for-pound great. But 'The Chosen One' has an expected opponent of his own, as the 27-year-old is scheduled to face Hamzah Sheeraz in July, one of the best prospects in British boxing right now.,
Sheeraz holds a 21-0-1 record, having recently faced Carlos Adames for the WBC middleweight title, with the bout being ruled a majority draw.