  • Eddie Hearn shares definitive prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: “He wants you to come fight him”

By Liam Fresen
Modified Feb 16, 2025 10:54 GMT
Eddie Hearn (middle) believes Canelo Alvarez (left) versus Terence Crawford (right) will produce a KO stoppage [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Canelo Alvarez is expected to face Terence Crawford in the boxing ring in September in a bonafide mega-fight. Contracts have not been signed by either pugilist, but the Mexican superstar's decision to ink a four-fight deal with new boxing kingpin Turki Alalshikh has placed the Crawford fight in a strong position.

With both Alvarez and 'Bud' currently in their prime, a clash between them is one of the sport's most sought-after matchups. The Guadalajara native is the current undisputed super middleweight champion, while Crawford holds both the WBA title and WBO interim title at light middleweight.

Should the expected clash between the two pound-for-pound greats materialize, leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has already shared his prediction for fight night. The Matchroom Boxing chairman was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he said this:

"It's a fantastic fight. Two generational greats, two pound-for-pound greats, I do think the weight [difference] will be too much for Terence. I think even in the Madrimov fight you saw that, physically, I think even at [light middleweight] he's not a big 154 [pounds]. He's definitely not a big 160 and he's definitely not even a small [super middleweight]. But he has got unbelievable skill."
Hearn continued:

"And he's got a huge boxing IQ. But so has Canelo Alvarez, so I do give him the edge in that fight... Yeah I believe [there will be a stoppage]. If Canelo is active in the fight. It depends. He's got to get to him early. Terence will be moving his feet and Canelo won't like that. He wants you to come and fight him."
Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (4:40):

youtube-cover
Canelo Alvarez speaks out after Jake Paul snub to sign with Turki Alalshikh

Turki Alalshikh is currently all over the world of boxing. With a role as the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, Alalshikh has begun to host some of the biggest events in combat sports. He recently acquired the signature of boxing's most popular fighter, Canelo Alvarez.

Rumors began swirling that the Mexican was set to face Jake Paul in a fight, in a shocking turn of events, as reports of a bout with Terence Crawford had already emerged.

After signing a four-fight deal with Alalshikh, Alvarez shared the following message:

"Hey guys, don't pay attention to anything from this f**king YouTuber. I just fight real fighters. No f**king around with Canelo. Come on, let's go."
Catch Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

Edited by Anurag Mitra
