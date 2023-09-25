"You have to learn their true intentions" - Jake Paul goes cryptic on how friends can be more difficult than enemies

Social media influencer-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul recently took to the internet with some profound philosophical thoughts.

'The Problem Child' took to X to express some thoughts on relationships citing the dangerous nature of friendships and the uncertainty that shrouds their intentions or motives. Here is what Paul wrote about the difference between enemies and friends:

"With your enemies you know, but with your “friends” you have to learn their true intentions."

Check out his post below on X:

Expand Tweet

It is unclear what led Paul to post the wisdom nugget or who he is referring to exactly in the post but there are no shortage of controversies surrounding the Paul brothers.

Jake Paul is fresh off a win against former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, where he won against the UFC legend via unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

Prior to that win, Paul lost for the first time in his professional boxing career since starting out in 2020. He took on world boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy Fury and lost via a split decision after eight rounds of competitive boxing.

Paul's current boxing record stands at seven wins and one loss in eight outings and he is currently not scheduled to fight anyone.

Fans react to Jake Paul's cryptic post about friends and enemies

Jake Paul's cryptic tweet about the true nature of friends drew mixed responses from fans.

One fan posted lyrics from a song by musician Dave along the same lines.

"One eye on my opps, two eyes on my friends 'Cause at least my opps, man knows their intentions"

Expand Tweet

Other fans tried to guess who the post was trying to refer to, with many suggesting it was his brother Logan Paul.

"Who he talking about"

"He's talking about community notes shi*ting on his lies"

"I’d like to think his brother Logan"

"You Talking about your brother here?"

"And with your brother Logan Paul? [skull emoji] he is your first enemy Rn your biggest downfall is your brother"

"You ain't got friends Your own brother doesn't even treat you like one"

Other fans resorted to jokes.

"You get this out a Fortune cookie [fortune cookie emoji]"

"You must be in LA. This is an LA type of tweet."

Check out fans comments on X in the screenshots below:

Fans comment on Jake Paul's cryptic post about friends and enemies. [via X]